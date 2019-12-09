Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 16ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Everton 3 Richarlison (5), Calvert-Lewin (49, 84)

Chelsea 1 Kovacic (52)

Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 3 Oxlade-Chamberlain (35), Keita (44), Salah (54)

Tottenham 5 Kane (4, 54), Lucas (9), Son Heung-min (32), Sissoko (74)

Burnley 0

Watford 0

Crystal Palace 0

Manchester City 1 Otamendi (85)

Manchester United 2 Rashford (23 penal), Martial (29)

- Domingo:

Aston Villa 1 Grealish (45+2)

Leicester 4 Vardy (20, 75), Iheanacho (41), Evans (49)

Newcastle 2 Shelvey (68), F. Fernández (87)

Southampton 1 Ings (52)

Norwich City 1 Tettey (27)

Sheffield United 2 Stevens (49), Baldock (52)

Brighton 2 Maupay (34), Pröpper (36)

Wolverhampton 2 Jota (28, 44)

- Lunes:

West Ham 1 Ogbonna (38)

Arsenal 3 Martinelli (60), Pépé (66), Aubameyang (69)

bds/gh

