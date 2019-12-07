Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 16ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Everton 3 Richarlison (5), Calvert-Lewin (49, 84)
Chelsea 1 Kovacic (52)
AFC Bournemouth 0
Liverpool 3 Oxlade-Chamberlain (35), Keita (44), Salah (54)
Tottenham 5 Kane (4, 54), Lucas (9), Son Heung-min (32), Sissoko (74)
Burnley 0
Watford 0
Crystal Palace 0
Manchester City 1 Otamendi (85)
Manchester United 2 Rashford (23 penal), Martial (29)
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Leicester
Newcastle
Southampton
Norwich City
Sheffield United
(16h30 GMT) Brighton
Wolverhampton
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) West Ham
Arsenal
./bds/mcd