Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 16ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Everton 3 Richarlison (5), Calvert-Lewin (49, 84)

Chelsea 1 Kovacic (52)

AFC Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 3 Oxlade-Chamberlain (35), Keita (44), Salah (54)

Tottenham 5 Kane (4, 54), Lucas (9), Son Heung-min (32), Sissoko (74)

Burnley 0

Watford 0

Crystal Palace 0

(17h30 GMT) Mánchester City

Mánchester United

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Leicester

Newcastle

Southampton

Norwich City

Sheffield United

(16h30 GMT) Brighton

Wolverhampton

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) West Ham

Arsenal

bds/pm

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Fbl ENG Resultados AFP