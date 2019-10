This Sept. 16, 2016 image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. According to a report in the Washington Post, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania asked the museum if they can borrow Van Gogh's painting entitled "Landscape With Snow," for their private White House quarters. Instead, the Guggenheim Museum's chief curator came up with a pointedly satirical counter-offer. She offered them use of the solid gold toilet used by visitors in a museum restroom until last August. (AP Photo)