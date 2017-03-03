James Scully, un conocido director de la industria de la moda, denunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram los abuso que, al parecer, han recibido más de 150 modelos por parte de la agencia Mandia & Ramy, asegurando el maltrato a las chicas que recorren la pasarela en la Semana de la Moda de París.
"Me parece inconcebible que la gente no tenga en cuenta la decencia humana, las vidas y los sentimientos de estas chicas, sobre todo cuando la mayoría son menores", escribió al enterarse de que los encargados se fueron a comer y dejaron encerradas a las tops en una escalera sin luz durante más de tres horas.
So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I’m disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It’s inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it’s gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspace
"No solo fue sádico y cruel, también fue peligroso y más de una modelo con la que hablé se quedó traumatizada", continuó Scully, asegurando que muchas de las afectadas, tras el incidente, optaron por no presentarse a la prueba -que también incluía a Elie Saab y Hermès- porque no quieren "ser tratadas como animales".
Joan Smalls, Kate Young, Helena Christensen, Carolyn Murphy, Julia Stegner, Alana Zimmer y Hilary Roda son solo algunas conocidas modelos que se han solidarizado con la denuncia de este director tras la publicación de su publicación en la red social.
En el mismo escrito de Instagram, Scully también realizó otras graves acusaciones. Aseguró que la firma Lanvin pidió a las modelos negras que no acudiesen a su prueba, aunque lo cierto es que lo han negado. Además, hizo una tercera denuncia: "Otra de las grandes casas intentó utilizar a modelos de 15 años". La Semana de la Moda parisina culmina el 8 de marzo y seguramente emitirán respuestas para explicar lo sucedido y denunciado por Scully.
