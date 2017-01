We’re excited to announce that the legendary @ladygaga is the face of our new campaign, debuting this spring. As fiercely feminine as our new #TiffanyHardWear collection, she captures the power and energy of New York. #LadyGaga #LegendaryStyle #Tiffany #TiffanyAndCo

A photo posted by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:00am PST