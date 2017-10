When #JacquardbyGoogle technology meets @levis, a connected jacket is born. To help you to control your digital life while navigating your real one, Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group developed Jacquard—a connected apparel platform that allows fashion designers to integrate connectivity and interactivity into clothes. With gesture-sensing threads woven right into the fabric of the jacket, Jacquard lets you perform common digital tasks with a quick brush, swipe or tap of the sleeve.

