Most people get on with us quite quickly once we’ve told them chocolate is good for their health… but we have some other pretty decent credentials between us. We thought we’d take the opportunity today to tell you a bit more about us. One half of the dynamic duo is Aidan Goggins (BPharm, MSc NutrMed), who became a pharmacist and nutritionist driven by his own quest to cure his rare autoimmune disease. Recognised as one of Europe’s most influential health experts, Aidan has an added passion for sports nutrition, and successfully advises many of the world’s most elite athletes. He is a prominent media health pundit and an award-winning and bestselling author. The other half is Glen Matten (MSc NutrMed) who holds a degree in nutritional medicine and has run successful clinics across the UK for over a decade. He collaborates closely with medical doctors, attracts clients from all over the world, and works with a number of celebrities. He is an established writer, makes frequent forays into the media, and is recognized as one of the top influencers in the UK food industry.

