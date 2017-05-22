El atentado en un show de Ariana Grande en el Manchester Arena causó la muerte de 19 personas y una conmoción mundial. Mientras la policía investiga el hecho como un atentado terrorista, destacados artistas internacionales manifestaron su apoyo a las víctimas del hecho.

Figuras internacionales manifestaron su dolor por las víctimas del atentado en Manchester
"Destrozada, imaginando a personas inocentes del público perdiendo sus vidas… Orando por cada uno y todos los #Arianators", escribió Demi Lovato, demostrando su apoyo a los fans de Ariana Grande.

Katy Perry también dejó un mensaje en su cuenta en Twitter, mencionando a la cantante: "Rezando por todos en el show de @ArianaGrande".

Cher escribió: "Mis plegarias para la gente de Manchester… Pasé momentos especiales allí desde mi juventud".

"Les mando amor a aquellos afectados en Manchester", manifestó la cantante británica Ellie Goulding.

"No hay palabras que puedan describir cómo me siento respecto a lo que ocurrió en Manchester. No quiero creer que el mundo en el que vivimos puede ser tan cruel", escribió Bruno Mars.

El artista irlandés Niall Horan también se expresó en la red social: "Absolutamente horrendo lo que pasó en Manchester esta noche. Mis pensamientos están con la gran gente de Manchester y también con Ari y su equipo".

"Me fui de Manchester esta tarde y ahora veo todo este caos desde Nueva York. Mis pensamientos y plegarias están con todos allí", escribió el británico Calum Scott.

"Lo que está sucediendo en Manchester es absolutamente aterrador. Estoy orando para que todos los afectados estén a salvo y espero que Ariana esté bien, Jesús", manifestó la cantante norteamericana Halsey.

"Acabo de enterarme del ataque en el concierto de Ariana. Esto es realmente horrible. Envío mis más profundas condolencias y rezo por todos los afectados", escribió la actriz y cantante Victoria Justice.

Harry Styles, de One Direction, se sumó a las plegarias: "Tengo el corazón roto por lo que sucedió en Manchester esta noche. Les envío amor a todos los afectados".

