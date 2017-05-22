El atentado en un show de Ariana Grande en el Manchester Arena causó la muerte de 19 personas y una conmoción mundial. Mientras la policía investiga el hecho como un atentado terrorista, destacados artistas internacionales manifestaron su apoyo a las víctimas del hecho.
"Destrozada, imaginando a personas inocentes del público perdiendo sus vidas… Orando por cada uno y todos los #Arianators", escribió Demi Lovato, demostrando su apoyo a los fans de Ariana Grande.
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Katy Perry también dejó un mensaje en su cuenta en Twitter, mencionando a la cantante: "Rezando por todos en el show de @ArianaGrande".
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
Cher escribió: "Mis plegarias para la gente de Manchester… Pasé momentos especiales allí desde mi juventud".
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND
— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
"Les mando amor a aquellos afectados en Manchester", manifestó la cantante británica Ellie Goulding.
Sending love to those affected in Manchester.
— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017
"No hay palabras que puedan describir cómo me siento respecto a lo que ocurrió en Manchester. No quiero creer que el mundo en el que vivimos puede ser tan cruel", escribió Bruno Mars.
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
El artista irlandés Niall Horan también se expresó en la red social: "Absolutamente horrendo lo que pasó en Manchester esta noche. Mis pensamientos están con la gran gente de Manchester y también con Ari y su equipo".
Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017
"Me fui de Manchester esta tarde y ahora veo todo este caos desde Nueva York. Mis pensamientos y plegarias están con todos allí", escribió el británico Calum Scott.
Just left Manchester this afternoon and now am seeing all this chaos going on from NYC. Thoughts and prayers are with everyone there. ❤️
— Calum Scott (@calumscott) May 22, 2017
"Lo que está sucediendo en Manchester es absolutamente aterrador. Estoy orando para que todos los afectados estén a salvo y espero que Ariana esté bien, Jesús", manifestó la cantante norteamericana Halsey.
What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay Jesus
— h (@halsey) May 22, 2017
"Acabo de enterarme del ataque en el concierto de Ariana. Esto es realmente horrible. Envío mis más profundas condolencias y rezo por todos los afectados", escribió la actriz y cantante Victoria Justice.
I just heard about the attack at Ariana's concert.This is truly awful. I'm sending my deepest condolences & praying for every one affected🙏🏼
— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 23, 2017
Harry Styles, de One Direction, se sumó a las plegarias: "Tengo el corazón roto por lo que sucedió en Manchester esta noche. Les envío amor a todos los afectados".
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
Sending love to everyone involved. H
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios