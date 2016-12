Shooting star! In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. The Perseids show up every year in August when Earth ventures through trails of debris left behind by an ancient comet. This year, Earth may be in for a closer encounter than usual with the comet trails that result in meteor shower, setting the stage for a spectacular display. Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls #nasa #perseids #meteor #perseidmeteor #meteorshower #westvirginia #earth #shootingstar #nasabeyond #science

