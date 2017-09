Once in a lifetime discovery 🔍 The ONLY ROAD-GOING 'ALLOY' 365 GTB/4 DAYTONA IN EXISTENCE is coming to our @ferrari – Leggenda e Passione sale, and it's offered without reserve! This is the only street version of just five lightweight Alloy Daytonas ever built. Recently discovered in #Japan after being hidden away for nearly 40 years, it will be offered at our #Maranello sale in remarkable, unrestored condition for the very first time. View all 41 cars from throughout Ferrari's rich 70-year history in the complete digital sale catalogue, at the link in our bio. #RMFerrari #Ferrari70 #30daysofferrari #Ferrari #drivevintage #barnfind #original #onceinalifetime

