The announcement comes as Trump's relationship with the intelligence community has grown tense over its assessment that Russia meddled in the presidential election. Coats, a Republican, decided not to run for reelection in 2016 after being elected to a second stint in the Senate in 2010. He had previously served from 1989 until 1999. In between, he was ambassador to Germany.
