GM was set to unveil an $800 million investment this year for its global small-car lineup that includes a factory retooling in San Luis Potosi, the same state as Ford's canceled factory, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The plant and another facility in Mexico were also scheduled to build the all-new Chevy Equinox sport-utility vehicle this year, according to the people. The production of the GMC Terrain vehicle production is also to be moved to Mexico, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.