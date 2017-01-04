What it tells us: One of the big themes clear on the ground at CES is that the smart home is aimed at helping you take care of smaller things around the house. This is not only about dispensing food, but it also gives you information on how your cat eats over time and can flag when something may be wrong with your furry friend. It's one of many pet-focused smart-home devices aimed at monitoring pet health, so you won't forget those regular vet visits – a smart dog collar was even one of the CES Innovation award winners in the wearables category this year.