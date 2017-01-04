It was impossible to know if the centenarian cetacean was exactly 105, or a centenarian at all. But whale experts identified Granny first in 1976, distinguishing her from the other animals by a notch in her dorsal fin and the shape of the white patch on her back. Balcomb and the other biologists pegged J2's age to that of the other whales in her group, presumably her offspring. "In 1987 we estimated that she was at least 45 years old and was more likely to have been 76 years old," Balcomb wrote.