Video: President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence each met with lawmakers from their parties, Jan. 4, to discuss plans for the Affordable Care Act. (Video: Sarah Parnass/Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
As sharp political fault lines emerged – with Democrats saying they feel no obligation to devise a new health-care law and Republicans vowing to dismantle the existing one through legislation and executive actions – it could take six months or more to determine what sort of system might replace the ACA.
Obama's rare visit to Capitol Hill, less than three weeks before Donald Trump assumes the presidency, is part of his administration's final push to hold onto its achievements before handing over the reins of power in Washington.
The president arrived at the Capitol about 9:20 a.m., accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.
While Obama took no questions from reporters, participants in the nearly two-hour meeting said he told members of his party that they did not have to "rescue" Republicans and that they should "stay strong" as they labored to replace the law Republicans and Democrats alike call Obamacare.
Within 10 minutes of Obama's arrival, Vice President-elect Mike Pence joined House Republicans in the Capitol basement to discuss the incoming administration's plans to reverse not just the health-care law but a slew of other executive actions.
Afterward, Pence told reporters that he and Trump would pursue a "two-track approach" to chip away at the ACA through a combination of executive powers and legislation. Trump is "working on a series of executive orders that will enable that orderly transition to take place," Pence said, and is eyeing other policies that can be reversed.
"Obamacare has failed," Pence said later in the day, after meeting with GOP senators.
While Pence did not identify other policy targets, Republicans from Western states urged him Wednesday to undo some of the public land protections Obama has created through the 1906 Antiquities Act. Other executive actions, including those providing new safeguards for LGBTQ Americans and curbing greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change, also could come under fire.
Asked to explain what specific executive actions regarding the ACA the president-elect is considering, Phillip Blando, a transition spokesman for health-care issues, replied: "We do not have any additional comment at this time beyond what the vice president-elect said today on Capitol Hill."
According to a lobbyist in touch with congressional aides on the issue, the Trump transition team has been mulling ways to pare down a group of "essential health benefits" that define the services required under health plans that are sold to individuals and small businesses in the ACA marketplaces and beyond.
The list of benefits is a regulation finished by the Health and Human Services Department in 2013, and the incoming administration could alter it without help from Congress.
Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to urge Republicans to "be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster." In a dig at Schumer and his allies, Trump added: "Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this Web."
Less than half an hour after Trump's social media messages, Schumer tweeted: "Republicans should stop clowning around with America's health care. Don't #MakeAmericaSickAgain."
Democrats, including Schumer, signaled they did not feel any responsibility to craft a substitute health-care bill.
"If you are repealing, show us what you'll replace it with. Then we'll look at what you have and see what you can do," said Schumer, who met briefly with Pence on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said that Obama made it clear to Democrats that they are well-positioned to defend the signature health-care law, which has extended insurance to more than 20 million Americans.
"And the president feels strongly this is a debate that Democrats can win because of the impact that repealing the law, as Republicans are vowing to do, would have on the lives of people in communities all across the country," he said.
However, Obama told lawmakers privately that he recognized he had not succeeded in selling the law to the public during his time in office. "There was an acknowledgment that so many features were so popular, but there was a failure to communicate that," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.
Pence, who was greeted by applause as he entered the House GOP meeting with Reince Priebus, Kelly Anne Conway and several other future White House aides, made clear that Trump intended to embark on an aggressive campaign to reverse executive actions made by Obama starting on the first day of his presidency.
But members who attended the session said Pence offered few specifics on the pace or policies these repeal efforts.
"They didn't enumerate a list, just that which came by the pen can die by the pen," said Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.
Several members said they expect Pence will be the main point of contact between Congress and the White House and will spend a significant amount of time on Capitol Hill. Pence told members that he hopes to have an office on the House side of the Capitol in addition to the workspace provided to him as president of the Senate.
The first bill Republicans introduced in the new Senate that began on Tuesday was budget legislation with instructions for House and Senate committees to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act. The bare-bones spending outline gives members of four committees – Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce in the House; and Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in the Senate – until Jan. 27 to produce bills that each would save $1 billion over a decade by slashing elements of the heath-care law.
"Today, we take the first steps to repair the nation's broken health-care system, removing Washington from the equation and putting control back where it belongs: with patients, their families and their doctors," Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., said in a statement.
Senate rules allow budget resolutions to pass by a simple majority – a maneuver that guarantees that the chamber's Democratic minority will not have enough votes for a filibuster to block the eventual repeal bill. Only changes related to taxes, spending or the long-term federal budget are eligible for the simple-majority treatment, however, restricting the extent to which Republicans can rescind the law.
Other parts of the law, such as the structure of the insurance marketplaces, would likely require a veto-proof margin of 60 votes in the Senate, a trickier task because the new Senate has 52 Republicans.
Since its passage by Congress in the spring of 2010 – entirely with Democratic votes – the ACA has spurred the most significant changes to U.S. health policy since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid during the Great Society legislation of the 1960s. It also has faced sustained opposition by its Republican foes, leading to two Supreme Court cases and a lawsuit over cost-sharing subsidies that is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The arrival of a GOP president sharing their antipathy for the law now gives congressional Republicans their long-awaited chance to demolish it.
The ACA is best known for having expanded insurance coverage, starting in 2014, in two ways: new marketplaces selling private health plans to Americans who do not have access to affordable health benefits through a job, and an expansion of Medicaid in about three-fifths of the states. The marketplaces got off to a shaky start because of computer dysfunction with HealthCare.gov, the federal enrollment website.
Three years later, the U.S. Census survey reported that the nation's uninsured rate had declined to 9.1 percent, with most of a recent decrease coming from people who bought insurance on their own and more who had joined Medicaid.
The law has aspects that reach deep into the health-care system. It has eliminated the ability of health insurers to place yearly or lifetime limits on consumers' coverage and deny insurance on the basis of preexisting medical conditions. It has led to more preventive care for older Americans through Medicare. It has created an "innovation center" within HHS that has been trying to slow health-care expenditures, in part by nudging doctors and hospitals away from fee-for-service medicine and toward payment methods with incentives to lower costs while emphasizing quality.
The president's visit to the Hill is part of a broader effort by his administration and like-minded Democrats to defend a central element of Obama's domestic legacy.
On Wednesday morning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, drew attention to the stakes for his own state by issuing a county-by-county breakdown of the estimated 2.7 million New Yorkers who would lose coverage if the law was repealed. He pointed out that New York would lose $595 million this year in federal money that has helped the state expand its Medicaid program.
And on Jan. 9, HHS Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell is scheduled to deliver her first speech at the National Press Club, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity about the not-yet-announced event. The official said that Burwell will be joined by people who have benefited from the ACA in various ways and who would be harmed if the law were dismantled.
Meanwhile, HHS officials have been trying to use to their advantage the fact that the change in administrations will take place while the fourth year's enrollment period for ACA health plans is still underway. In recent weeks, HHS has been releasing HealthCare.gov enrollment figures, pointing out that the number of people signing up for 2017 coverage in the 39 states relying on the federal exchange website is running ahead of last year.
In advance of Wednesday's action on Capitol Hill, major groups that have supported the ACA issued warnings about the effects of its repeal.
Debra Ness, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, said in a statement that repealing the law would reverse what amounts to "the greatest advance for women's health in a generation; among other provisions, it provides access to affordable birth control and coverage for maternity services, and it ends the practice of charging women higher premiums simply because of their gender."
The new drive to unwind the health-care law will take time. Senate leaders must also allow Democrats to offer a nearly unlimited number of amendments before a final budget vote. Democrats plan to use the process, known as a "vote-a-rama," to offer a long string of potentially toxic amendments that could make it difficult for Republicans to vote for the final legislation, Democratic leadership aides said.
– – –
The Washington Post's Kelsey Snell, Mike DeBonis, Sean Sullivan, David Weigel and Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.
– – –
Authors Information:
Juliet Eilperin is The Washington Post's White House bureau chief, covering domestic and foreign policy as well as the culture of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She is the author of two books—one on sharks, and another on Congress, not to be confused with each other—and has worked for the Post since 1998.
@eilperin
Amy Goldstein is a national reporter for The Washington Post, focusing on health-care policy.
@goldsteinamy