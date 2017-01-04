Since its passage by Congress in the spring of 2010 – entirely with Democratic votes – the ACA has spurred the most significant changes to U.S. health policy since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid during the Great Society legislation of the 1960s. It also has faced sustained opposition by its Republican foes, leading to two Supreme Court cases and a lawsuit over cost-sharing subsidies that is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The arrival of a GOP president sharing their antipathy for the law now gives congressional Republicans their long-awaited chance to demolish it.