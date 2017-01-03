Donald Trump is no longer the host of the show – except, of course, for the nagging appearance of his name in the end credits as one of a handful of executive producers. As anyone in the TV biz could explain, it's mainly a nominal credit – the sort of thing one gets in perpetuity so long as a show keeps airing, even if he's not involved. A contract is a contract, and Hollywood is nothing if not meticulous about such things, as the recipients of checks for ancient, minuscule residual payments can attest. Still it's an irritating reminder that the next president is impervious to unseemly appearances and prefers highly situational ethics. The "Apprentice" franchise, after all, remains one of his actual successes, thus it shall be forever touted.