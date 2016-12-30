"This likely will box in the Trump administration, if not legally then certainly politically, because it's going to be hard for the administration to come in and say on day one all the reports were untrue, the FBI was wrong, the CIA was wrong," said Eric Lorber, a senior adviser at the Center on Sanctions and Illicit Finance at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. "It will be difficult for the incoming administration to make that argument to the American people and say the sanctions should be completely done away with."