McConnell's strategy from a "tactical perspective was pretty smart and well executed." The Republican leader found ways to "just throw sand in the gears" in a manner that fed into people's beliefs that things were going badly. Obama said that, as a result, Republicans blocked action that could have helped more people recover from the Great Recession. The strategy, Obama maintained, was that "if we just say no, then that will puncture the balloon, that all this talk about hope and change and no red state and blue state is – is proven to be a mirage, a fantasy. And if we can – if we can puncture that vision, then we have a chance to win back seats in the House."