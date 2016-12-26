President Mauricio Macri requested Prat-Gay's resignation following disagreements over economic policy, Pena said. The economy has sunk into recession this year, defying President Macri's forecast that it would return to growth in the second half, while the inflation rate has risen to about 40 percent. Prat-Gay had pushed for policies to revive growth, while central bank President Federico Sturzenegger had prioritized the fight against inflation.