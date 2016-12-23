For most of the first two days in the hospital with him, Dolores – a fairly healthy woman for her age – seemed to be feeling fine. But on the night of Dec. 7, she began to complain of a headache. Then she started throwing up. At about 10 p.m. that night, she sat down in a chair in her husband's hospital room, resting in a sitting position with her head slumped over. This was not an unusual position for her to nap in, Sheryl Winstead said, so at first it wasn't concerning.