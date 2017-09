Something else incredible from New York in 2001: Miguel Adrover's collection, as David Weightman shot it for me at The Fashion. Vanessa Rubio styled. These were my words: " The genius of Adrover's collection was that it made such a brave and extreme stand against the prevailing reign of Western consumerist glitz and the hyper-sexualization of women's fashion…What was the reaction in New York? It was horror…The flowing clothes which covered the models' bodies from head to foot, sometimes with face-concealing scarves.. were panned as literal, disorganised and irrelevant. Adrover was bitterly hurt.." Anyway, how brilliant do these clothes look now? Miguel Adrover was a prophet as it turned out. Because 9/ll happened right after this magazine was printed. He was looking completely in the right direction, when everyone else wasn't. It killed his business. Ironically it also killed The Fashion, or rather the owners EMAP did, on fears of a post 9/11 advertising recession, they said. But I am glad to have shouted out for Miguel Adrover. My coup de grace was a pretty damn hot zinger, if I say it myself: "The fact that fashion can still produce voices brave enough to stand up for -and against-things is something that ought to bring out pride, not ridicule , in the industry. If fashion loses its courage to comment on the way we live,and create alternative fantasies, then it's only about selling another pair of black pants that nobody bloody needs." Heigh ho. Still believe that. We live to fight another day. At least we're all now standing up for – or against – things now. Aren't we? #newyorkfashionweek #noughtiesbiteback

A post shared by Sarah Mower (@sarahmower_) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT