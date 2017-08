One of the most iconic images on Wall Street is the charging bull. So the idea of having a female sort of stand against the bull or stand up to the bull was very clever but also creative ….. "Even though it's a little girl, her stance is one of determination, forwardness, and being willing to challenge and take on the status quo." #chargingbull #fearlessgirl

A post shared by Living Happy & Healthy (@mariakalamas) on May 29, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT