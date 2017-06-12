Laura Sykora en solo un año logró convertirse en maestra de yoga y su mejor alumna es su niña de tan solo 7 años. Según detalla La Vanguardia, madre e hija dominan el acrovinyasa, una disciplina que lleva el yoga "de la tierra al aire".
Se trata de una mezcla del vinyasa -una forma de yoga en la que las posturas deben fluir de unas a otras- y acroyoga -una fusión entre la acrobacia y el yoga-. Así, se mezclan las posturas tradicionales del yoga, la fluidez para cambiar de una a otra y la acrobacia.
We cannot believe today is the last day of the #MommyAndMini2017 challenge! Just because today is the official end, it doesn't mean you should let your moms out of playing with you everyday!! We would love for you to continue to make it a daily thing and continue to use this hashtag so we can check in with you! @laurasykora and I appreciate all of the love and support you've shown us… and for allowing us to guide you these past 10 days. We will announce the winners of the giveaways via my mom's Instastory on Thursday in order for people to catch up! So without further ado, the last pose can be any malasana or toestand variation. 💕 . Matching leggings are from our collection with @bodyangelactivewear! Use code "MommyAndMini" for 20% off if both mommy and mini leggings are purchased together. 💗
"Este es mi viaje por el yoga con mi mami", explica el primer post de la cuenta de la menor en Instagram, que administra su madre. En él, Laura y su hija, aparecen realizando una postura de cabeza.
Today's pose for the #MommyAndMini2017 challenge is any variation of Wheel Pose or Bridge Pose. This is a little bit of an acro version! . Matching leggings are from our collection with @bodyangelactivewear! Use code "MommyAndMini" for 20% off if both mommy and mini leggings are purchased together. 💗
En muchas fotos Laura nos enseña el antes y el después, a veces de años y a veces de meses, de su hija. Imágenes acompañadas de comentarios como "la rueda completa … hoy y hace 18 meses cuando no podría levantar mi cabeza" o "mira mami… he crecido mucho en estos dos años".
Today's pose for the #MommyAndMini2017 challenge is… Downward Facing Dog. Make sure to check in with my mom @laurasykora for the instructions! 💗 . Matching leggings are from our collection with @bodyangelactivewear! Use code "MommyAndMini" for 20% off if both mommy and mini leggings are purchased together. 💗
Another breakthrough for @minilaurasykora! These pictures were taken 3 years apart. . Today's pose for the #MommyAndMini2017 challenge is any variation of Bow Pose. . Matching leggings (in the 2017 pic) are from our collection with @bodyangelactivewear! Use code "MommyAndMini" for 20% off if both mommy and mini leggings are purchased together. 💗
Comentarios