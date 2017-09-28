Se llama Isabelle Carmichael, es candiense, tiene 19 años, y es la reina del maquillaje de terror en Instagram.
Más de 43 mil personas siguen sus posteos en la cuenta @eysobell, en la que parecen ojos, bocas y manos destrozadas por cortes y heridas profundas con un realismo que impresiona pero que son sólo el producto de su habilidad para el maquillaje.
Todo empezó por su aburrimiento mientras tenía que hacer reposo por una enfermedad. "Estaba muy enferma con neumonía y me tuve que quedar en casa como dos semanas", contó al Journal Post.
(FAKE/MAKEUP) growing back my fingers because I am a salamander • #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart
(FAKE/MAKEUP) I was messing around with the wax after I took the pictures so that's why there's lines in it 😂 other than that, enjoy watching me rip off my face #clickbait • • • • • • • #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart
"Comencé con lápiz Y brillo labial, papel higiénico, base y sombra para ojos, todo lo que estaba en mi casa. Después fui agregando cera y otras cosas, pero todavía utilizó bastante de las cosas básicas del maquillaje".
(FAKE/MAKEUP) removal of the 15 minute severed finger practice. • • • • • • • #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart
(FAKE/MAKEUP) just a silly little video in case anyone didn't believe it wasn't photoshop 😂 • #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart
Casi siempre, Isabelle hace todo sola, aunque algunas veces la ayuda su novio, Jacob.
Por supuesto, su sueño es dedicarse al maquillaje artístico.
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios