La leyenda de la comedia Jerry Lewis murió este domingo a los 91 años en su residencia de Las Vegas. Era el referente de cómicos como Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell y Adam Sandler.
Jim Carrey fue uno de los primeros en rendir tributo al popular actor estadounidense vía Twitter. "Lewis era un genio innegable …¡Yo soy porque él era!".
That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017
"Jerry Lewis murió hoy, millones alrededor del mundo lo amaron, millones de niños a los que ayudó con sus teletones. Q.E.P.D. y mis condolencias a su familia", escribió Whoppi Goldberg en Twitter.
Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017
"Jerry Lewis fue muy cercano a mi familia. Hizo muchas películas con mi mamá. Me hizo reír a mi y a muchos", expresó Jamie Lee Curtis.
Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017
"Uno de los más grandes de todos los tiempos. Una leyenda. Un artista. Un ícono de la comedia. Un astro del cine. Un activista. Y un hombre único en su especie", escribió Josh Gad.
One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis actor, comico, director, guionista, cineasta nos dice adiós.Yo albergaba la ilusión de verle en directo pues seguía actuando.DEP pic.twitter.com/TAgX7atzaL
— Santiago Segura (@SSantiagosegura) August 20, 2017
The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/KA0TWrvYir
— Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) August 20, 2017
RIP jerry lewis… he was always so nice to me – the greatest of all time.
— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) August 20, 2017
Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger!
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017
"You might as well like yourself; just think about all the time you're gonna have to spend with you." — Jerry Lewis #RIP pic.twitter.com/R4UGIGSxBv
— Tribeca (@Tribeca) August 20, 2017
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios