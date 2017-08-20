 
Jerry Lewis murió a los 91 años (Reuters)

La leyenda de la comedia Jerry Lewis murió este domingo a los 91 años en su residencia de Las Vegas. Era el referente de cómicos como Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell y Adam Sandler.

Jim Carrey fue uno de los primeros en rendir tributo al popular actor estadounidense vía Twitter. "Lewis era un genio innegable …¡Yo soy porque él era!". 

 

"Jerry Lewis murió hoy, millones alrededor del mundo lo amaron, millones de niños a los que ayudó con sus teletones. Q.E.P.D. y mis condolencias a su familia", escribió Whoppi Goldberg en Twitter.

"Jerry Lewis fue muy cercano a mi familia. Hizo muchas películas con mi mamá.  Me hizo reír a mi y a muchos", expresó Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Uno de los más grandes de todos los tiempos. Una leyenda. Un artista. Un ícono de la comedia. Un astro del cine. Un activista. Y un hombre único en su especie", escribió Josh Gad.

