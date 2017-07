Who's your favorite Soccer Team?? ⚽️ 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇷🇧🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪 (I'm American , therefore its called Soccer to me ☺️) pic by @bryandewittphoto 📸

A post shared by A b i g a i l (@abigailratchford) on Jun 22, 2016 at 9:08am PDT