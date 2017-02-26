Bill Paxton y Tom Hanks en una escena de “Apolo 13”
Bill Paxton y Tom Hanks en una escena de “Apolo 13”

El reconocido actor estadounidense Bill Paxton falleció este domingo a los 61 años por complicaciones tras una cirugía. Poco después de conocerse la triste noticia, sus amigos y colegas de Hollywood expresaron sus respetos al hombre que trabajó filmes como Titanic y en la serie televisiva Big Love.

En un breve mensaje, el ganador del Oscar Tom Hanks escribió: "Bill Paxton era, simplemente, un hombre maravilloso. Un hombre maravilloso". Juntos co-protagonizaron Apolo 13, en 1995, y también trabajaron en The Circle, que tiene fecha de estreno en abril próximo.

Jamie Lee Curtis, que trabajó con el actor en True Lies, junto a Arnold Schwarzenegger, también expresó su dolor a través de Twitter: "Nooooo. Bill Paxton se ha ido. Era un hombre tan divertido, talentoso y amoroso".

Kevin Bacon, Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, y Rob Lowe, también le rindieron tributo al actor, que también fue parte de Titanic y  Twister.

Ron Howard, el director de e Apollo 13, se mostró conmocionado por la muerte del actor. "Gran talento y espíritu. Su pasión contribuyó tanto a Apollo 13. Extrañaremos tanto a Bill", dijo Howard, mientas Arnold Schwarzenegger aseguró que Paxton "era una gran ser humano".

