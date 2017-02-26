El reconocido actor estadounidense Bill Paxton falleció este domingo a los 61 años por complicaciones tras una cirugía. Poco después de conocerse la triste noticia, sus amigos y colegas de Hollywood expresaron sus respetos al hombre que trabajó filmes como Titanic y en la serie televisiva Big Love.
En un breve mensaje, el ganador del Oscar Tom Hanks escribió: "Bill Paxton era, simplemente, un hombre maravilloso. Un hombre maravilloso". Juntos co-protagonizaron Apolo 13, en 1995, y también trabajaron en The Circle, que tiene fecha de estreno en abril próximo.
Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017
Jamie Lee Curtis, que trabajó con el actor en True Lies, junto a Arnold Schwarzenegger, también expresó su dolor a través de Twitter: "Nooooo. Bill Paxton se ha ido. Era un hombre tan divertido, talentoso y amoroso".
Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017
Kevin Bacon, Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, y Rob Lowe, también le rindieron tributo al actor, que también fue parte de Titanic y Twister.
You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family.
— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017
So profoundly sorry to hear that #BillPaxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2017
Crushing. #RIPBillPaxton A gr8 talent & spirit. His passion contributed so much 2 #Apollo13 & all his wrk. We'll miss the hell out of U Bill https://t.co/j2Khv6fmCP
— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017
Ron Howard, el director de e Apollo 13, se mostró conmocionado por la muerte del actor. "Gran talento y espíritu. Su pasión contribuyó tanto a Apollo 13. Extrañaremos tanto a Bill", dijo Howard, mientas Arnold Schwarzenegger aseguró que Paxton "era una gran ser humano".
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios