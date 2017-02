#tbt marching past The Trump Hotel in DC last weekend. And yes I stand by this gesture, especially when he casually passes an executive order that will prevent women in developing countries from having access to contraception, which will in turn cause more unsafe abortions and THOUSANDS of preventable deaths, and he truly does not give a shit. It's a #waronwomen and it's just beginning. #staynasty

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:59am PST