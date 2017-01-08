Este domingo 8 de enero se realizará la 74ª edición de los Globos de Oro, premios conocidos como la antesala de los Oscar. Con Jimmy Fallon como anfitrión, estrellas del cine y la TV se reunirán en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ängeles.
En esta edición, la homenajeada será Meryl Streep, quien recibirá el premio Cecil B. DeMille, en honor a su trayectoria en el cine.
En cine se destacan como favoritas La La Land, Moonlight y Manchester by the sea, mientras que en TV amenazan con quitarle protagonismo a Game of Thrones títulos como This is us, Westworld, Stranger Things, y The Crown.
A horas de la celebración, en Infobae elegimos nuestras favoritos. ¿Cuáles son los tuyos?
Cine
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
La favorita de Infobae: Moonlight
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA
20.th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
La favorita de Infobae: La La Land
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
El favorito de Infobae: Damien Chazelle
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE CINE EN DRAMA
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
La favorita de Infobae: Natalie Portman
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE CINE EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Annette Bening, 20.th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
La favorita de Infobae: Emma Stone
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN CINE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
La favorita de Infobae: Viola Davis
MEJOR ACTOR DE CINE EN DRAMA
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Los favoritos de Infobae: Casey Affleck y Denzel Washington
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN CINE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
El favorito de Infobae: Mahershala Ali
MEJOR ACTOR DE CINE EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
El favorito de Infobae: Ryan Gosling
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
La favorita de Infobae: Elle
Televisión
MEJOR SERIE DE TV DRAMÁTICA
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
La favorita de Infobae: una muy difícil categoría, pero nos arriesgamos por The Crown
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN TV DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
La favorita de Infobae: Evan Rachel Wood
MEJOR ACTOR EN TV COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
El favorito de Infobae: Jeffrey Tambor
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
El favorito de Infobae: Bob Odenkirk
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TV O MINISERIE
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
La favorita de Infobae: The Night Manager
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
El favorito de Infobae: John Turturro
MEJOR COMEDIA
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
La favorita de Infobae: Transparent
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
La favorita de Infobae: Sarah Paulson
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN TV
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
El favorito de Infobae: John Lithgow
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN TV
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
La favorita de Infobae: Lena Headey
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
La favorita de Infobae: Rachel Bloom
