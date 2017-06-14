#Repost @emily_estefan (@get_repost) ・・・ Anyone who has been touched by the light of Gloria Fajardo is privileged. Privileged. Something that I can spell, pronounce, and define because of Gloria Fajardo. Define as a student, with the aid of a dictionary that Abuela gave me before I could even write my name. And define as the daughter and granddaughter of immigrants. Selfless warriors who sacrificed everything for me to be able to flip the pages of the dictionary and press my nose inside and smell what freedom smells like in between "aardvark" and "zyzzogeton". Everyday that Abuela has been in the hospital my incredible mother and aunt stand tirelessly at her bedside hour after hour, while we all come in and out to collect and dole out our love. Using our souls as a channel, we cover her in all of your incredible prayers and good energy. From my entire family/friends to you, thank you for the good thoughts. And in the end, everyone who loves Abuela ends up being family because that's the kind of person that she is. She brings people together in faith, love, laughter, freedom, and so many other ways that I would gladly sacrifice my time to explain. Te quiero abuelita. We are all here for you, we all love you, and are anxiously awaiting our next rap while we cover you in light. To everyone out there continuing to pray, in whichever way you do, thank you. We love you. Please keep them coming ❤️

