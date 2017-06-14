Gloria Fajardo, madre de la cantante cubanoamericana Gloria Estefan, falleció en la tarde del martes en Miami a los 88 años, informó la artista en su cuenta de Twitter.
"Esta noche a las 8:19 pm (12.19 GMT del miércoles) perdimos a mi queridísima madre, la inigualable, Gloria Fajardo. Se fue", escribió Estefan en la red social, que de inmediato comenzó a recibir numerosos mensajes de pésame y ánimo.
#Repost @emily_estefan (@get_repost) ・・・ Anyone who has been touched by the light of Gloria Fajardo is privileged. Privileged. Something that I can spell, pronounce, and define because of Gloria Fajardo. Define as a student, with the aid of a dictionary that Abuela gave me before I could even write my name. And define as the daughter and granddaughter of immigrants. Selfless warriors who sacrificed everything for me to be able to flip the pages of the dictionary and press my nose inside and smell what freedom smells like in between "aardvark" and "zyzzogeton". Everyday that Abuela has been in the hospital my incredible mother and aunt stand tirelessly at her bedside hour after hour, while we all come in and out to collect and dole out our love. Using our souls as a channel, we cover her in all of your incredible prayers and good energy. From my entire family/friends to you, thank you for the good thoughts. And in the end, everyone who loves Abuela ends up being family because that's the kind of person that she is. She brings people together in faith, love, laughter, freedom, and so many other ways that I would gladly sacrifice my time to explain. Te quiero abuelita. We are all here for you, we all love you, and are anxiously awaiting our next rap while we cover you in light. To everyone out there continuing to pray, in whichever way you do, thank you. We love you. Please keep them coming ❤️
En su cuenta de Instagram, Estefan precisó que su madre "se fue llena de paz y rodeada de sus hijas, nietos, yernos, sobrina, las tres muchachas que la cuidaban con tanto cariño, familiares y sus amigas más cercanas".
Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris. They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life. I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Con palabras muy emotivas, la cantante de "Oye" y "Mi tierra" indicó: "Yo sé que fue exactamente como ella quería partir de este mundo, rodeada de amor y de las personas que representaban a tantos que fueron especiales en su vida".
"La extrañaré cada momento de cada día y le doy gracias por haber sido una increíble madre, mujer y modelo a seguir para tantas personas", agregó.
Estefan destaca en su mensaje que Gloria Fajardo "escogió" morir el mismo día que su "querida madre".
"Mi Abuela Consuelo murió hace 32 años el 8/19 y quería dejarnos claro que se iba muy bien acompañada de mi abuela y nuestro querido padre, José Manuel", agregó.
I'm calling, once again, on all my prayer warriors…If you have a spare moment please send my momma, Gloria Fajardo, your prayers, love & light to give her strength throughout her difficult healing process. I love you & thank you for all the beautiful messages & sentiments that you've sent to us already…🙏🏻✌️😘❤️🌻🌻☀️❤️ Les pido de nuevo a mis guerrilleros de la oración que, si tienen un momento libre, le envíen, oraciones, amor y luz a mi mami, Gloria Fajardo para darle fuerza durante este momento difícil en su sanacion. Los quiero mucho y les doy muchas gracias por los bellos mensajes y sentimientos que nos han enviado…🙏🏻😘❤️🌻✌️🤗☀️❤️
La cantante agradeció todos los mensajes y oraciones que recibió durante los últimos días de su madre.
"Gracias por arroparnos en sus corazones y por tiernamente llevarnos de la mano", señaló.
Fajardo, a quien apodaban la "Rapuela" por las canciones de rap que cantaba junto a su nieta Emily, llevaba más de dos semanas en el hospital.
El esposo de Gloria Estefan, el productor y músico, Emilio Estefan, pidió privacidad y respeto para este momento tan doloroso por el que está atravesando su familia.
(Con información de EFE)
