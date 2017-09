90 minutes on…90 minutes off. We have been doing this now for over 60 hours but we have weeks ahead of us still! The feeling of reaching the ice shelf was surreal…a wall of ice as far as the eye could see which was emitting its own deep humming sound. We noticed pebbles of ice drifting past which before long became mini icebergs. A totally different world and a privilege to experience. But there wasn't much time to stop and take it in before we turned @thepolarrow round to head south-west and row into the strong southerly wind towards Iceland. • #polarrow #lifeatsea #iceshelf #arctic #arcticadventures #adventure #iceberg #instatravel #travel #instadaily #instadad #row #rowing #rowinglife #endurance #tinycabin #crewlife #shiftwork #waves #wind

