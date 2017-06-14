🏀It's Game Time, I'm so fired up right now to watch this! I hope we close it down tonight and put this series to bed, but it wouldn't shock me if this goes 7 games! If you remember I predicted 7 games in my FHM article earlier last week! Ahhhh I'm so nervous, let's go #DubNation! – Comment your prediction on tonight's game below in the comments! I'm gonna go Warriors 120-115 final.

A post shared by Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT