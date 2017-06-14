Los Golden State Warriors se sacaron la espina que tenían clavada de la temporada pasada al vengarse de los Clevelands Cavaliers. Los dirigidos por Steve Kerr fueron los mejores en la temporada regular y mostraron un nivel superlativo en los playoffs, al solamente caer en un compromiso.

Además de mantener a Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson y fichar a Kevin Durant tras su excelente andar en los Oklahoma City Thunders, la franquicia de Oakland contó un arma secreta: el apoyo de Laci Kay Somers.

Esta instructora de fitness, modelo y actriz siguió bien de cerca las acciones de los Warriors durante toda la temporada y desbordó de alegría tras imponerse en las finales de la NBA ante los Cavs de LeBron James.

