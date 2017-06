I saw the Daily Mail article about the 7 year old Pakistani child. Who suffers with a tumour on his face. I'm not far from the child's village. So I sent my agent in Pakistan to visit the child and his family to talk about how I can help getting him recovered. Let's pray for this boy. God has been kind to me and I am blessed to be in the position to help . It's the month of Ramadan and it's about helping the less fortunate. Tomorrow my agent will meet the doctors and see how I can help this poor little boy. @amirkhanfoundation *full video on my official Facebook page shortly.

