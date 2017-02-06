En plena celebración por la histórica remontada de los Patriots en el Super Bowl LI, cada jugador festejó a su manera. El ala cerrada Martellus Bennett, sin embargo, dedicó un momento para enviar su afecto a México y criticar la construcción del muro propuesto por el presidente Donald Trump.
La emoción desbordaba a todos los jugadores cuando un periodista de Fox Sports le consultó a Bennett sobre el próximo viaje que haría el equipo a Ciudad de México, capital que ha comenzado a albergar algunos partidos de la NFL. El californiano no dudó en responder enfáticamente: "¡Tiren el muro! Eso es lo que pienso de ir a México", ante la sorpresa del entrevistador.
Luego, ahondó sus palabras de afecto hacia el país, con un eufórico y repetido "¡Te amo, México!". Sin embargo, la entrevista terminó cuando vio a su hija jugando en el césped del NRG Stadium de Houston, ya que se tiró al suelo para acompañarla.
El afroamericano ya había mostrado sus reparos a las propuestas de Donald Trump, quien envió un mensaje de felicitación por el resultado. Hace unos días, Bennett afirmó que si su equipo ganaba la final, no cumpliría con la tradición de visitar la Casa Blanca, en señal de protesta.
Además, el día después al triunfo del republicano, el jugador escribió un emotivo mensaje dirigido a su hija, reflexionando sobre cómo afectaría su vida el resultado.
"Daddy how will this effect my future?" Jett, I'm not totally sure my love. You'll be 7 in four years, you'll be in the 2nd grade. Your mom and I have a lot of work to do. We will continue to teach you How to love, accept others for who they are, think for yourself, help others in need, achieve what the world deem impossible. It's ok for you to color outside of the lines. I will continue to encourage other kids as well because they'll impact your future directly. The world will one day be all of yours, no time to wait training starts now. So unfold your arms and reach for the stars because if anyone can touch them it's you. Don't be afraid of your tomorrows, make the most of your todays. Training starts today. So stand up you're a GIANT!! You deserve a world full of color, wonder and dreams. Let's color the world together, your dreams are my dreams. Together we can be the change we wish to see in the universe. We have a lot of work to do, but I think we will have help. I am very proud of you! This is a huge weight to put on your shoulders but don't worry about that I'll always be here to spot you. Training starts today. I love you. Now Let's go! #theimaginationagency
"No estoy seguro, mi amor. Tendrás 7 dentro de cuatro años. Tenemos mucho trabajo que hacer y continuaremos enseñándote cómo amar, cómo aceptar a otros por lo que son, pensar por ti misma, ayudar al prójimo. El entrenamiento comienza hoy, te amo. ¡Vamos!", dice parte del mensaje que responde a la supuesta inquietud de la pequeña sobre su futuro.
