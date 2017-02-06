"Daddy how will this effect my future?" Jett, I'm not totally sure my love. You'll be 7 in four years, you'll be in the 2nd grade. Your mom and I have a lot of work to do. We will continue to teach you How to love, accept others for who they are, think for yourself, help others in need, achieve what the world deem impossible. It's ok for you to color outside of the lines. I will continue to encourage other kids as well because they'll impact your future directly. The world will one day be all of yours, no time to wait training starts now. So unfold your arms and reach for the stars because if anyone can touch them it's you. Don't be afraid of your tomorrows, make the most of your todays. Training starts today. So stand up you're a GIANT!! You deserve a world full of color, wonder and dreams. Let's color the world together, your dreams are my dreams. Together we can be the change we wish to see in the universe. We have a lot of work to do, but I think we will have help. I am very proud of you! This is a huge weight to put on your shoulders but don't worry about that I'll always be here to spot you. Training starts today. I love you. Now Let's go! #theimaginationagency

