Specially to @Balr by @xavibes 📸⚽️ #repost @balr ・・・ Ladies, this is how you rock your BALR. Shirt 🔥👌 📸 by @lopyrevavika

A photo posted by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018🇷🇺⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on Nov 10, 2016 at 8:49am PST