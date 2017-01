That moment when you just arrive for the ceremony of african player of the year and they lost our baggage!! so that's how we dress tonight 😆😂😂🙌🏽thanks Lufthansa 👍🏽#Abuja #nigeria #africanplayeroftheyear #glocaf #aubameyang #whataday #cantbelieveit

